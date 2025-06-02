Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival Celebrates Cultural Legacy

The Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival is a vibrant celebration that honors the powerful legacy of dance, cultural identity, and activism pioneered by Katherine Dunham.

This annual festival, held in Chattanooga, offers a space where the past meets the present, merging Dunham’s innovative fusion of dance, anthropology, and Black diasporic expression with the voices of today’s artists and creators.

The festival offers a dynamic mix of workshops, master classes, and performances designed to engage dancers, creators, and cultural workers in meaningful dialogue through movement.

This year’s festival will focus on the intersection of art and activism, encouraging participants to connect with their craft and their community in profound ways.

"We are excited to continue Katherine Dunham’s tradition of blending artistic expression with cultural awareness and activism," said Crystal Newson, Festival Director and Artistic Director of Juba. "The Juba Dance Festival offers a space where dance is not only celebrated as an art form but also as a powerful tool for social change."

Saturday, June 14th

Dance Master Classes at Annex Chattanooga Ballet

Location: 607 N Market St Suite 102, Chattanooga

9:15-10:30 AM: Contemporary with Maya Lightfoot

10:40 AM-Noon: Jazz with William Harris III

12:10-1:30 PM: Hip-Hop with Chmira Dayvon

Led by talented artists from the region, these master classes provide an opportunity for participants to connect, grow, and learn culturally significant dance forms. Each session is designed to inspire both beginners and experienced dancers alike.

JUBA Dance Ensemble Performance

Location: University Center, 715 Mocs Alumni Drive, Chattanooga,

Doors open: 6:30 PM

Show starts: 7:00 PM

This captivating performance showcases the strength, artistry, and legacy of Katherine Dunham. Directed by Crystal Newson, the show will feature work by renowned artists including Madia Cooper-Ashirifi, Kofi Mawuko, Maya Lightfoot, and Shabaz Ujima, director and founder of Shackled Feet DANCE. Ujima joins the festival from Nashville as both choreographer and performer.

The Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival celebrates the fusion of cultural legacies, artistry, and activism through the powerful medium of dance. Rooted in Katherine Dunham’s groundbreaking contributions, the festival serves as a platform for artists to explore and express Black diasporic identities while cultivating a sense of collective strength in the community.

The festival is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, whose commitment helps us bring this rich cultural experience to the community.