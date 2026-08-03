Kick Off An Exciting New Season Of Theater With The CTC's Centre Stage Celebration

Stories that shape us. A season that connects us.

This 2026–2027 season, fresh off our nation's 250th birthday, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre invites you on a journey into the American Experience.

From the revolutionary sparks of our founding to the bustling sidewalks of New York City—and even to the remote airstrip of Gander, Newfoundland, where global paths crossed in a moment of crisis—our stage becomes a mirror reflecting the diverse, complex, and resilient spirit of a nation and its neighbors.

Through the lens of this season’s productions, they explore the threads that bind us: the courage of strangers in Come From Away, the hard-fought ideals of The American Revolution (in 40 Minutes or Less!), the nostalgic Southern roots of See Rock City, the pursuit of the American Dream in West Side Story, and how that dream is reimagined in You Can’t Take It With You. These stories are more than entertainment; they are a tapestry of our shared history, struggles, and triumphs.

And what better way to kick of a new season of local theater than with a party dedicated tp honoring those who make it all possible -- the hard-working and dedicated CTC volunteers! The CTC’s Centre Stage Celebration will take place Friday, August 21 starting at 7:00 PM, held in the Mainstage Lobby & Theatre, including a dessert reception, awards presentation, and season celebration.

And what a season they have in store:

Come From Away -- September 11 - September 27, 2026

September 11 - September 27, 2026 The American Revolution (in 40 Minutes or Less!) -- September 26 - October 4, 2026

September 26 - October 4, 2026 See Rock City -- November 6 - November 22, 2026

November 6 - November 22, 2026 Harry Connick Jr.’s The Happy Elf -- December 4 - December 20, 2026

December 4 - December 20, 2026 Schoolhouse Rock Live! -- February 13 - February 21, 2027

February 13 - February 21, 2027 Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar -- March 12 - March 21, 2027

March 12 - March 21, 2027 The Complete History of America (abridged) -- April 2 - April 18, 2027

April 2 - April 18, 2027 You Can’t Take It With You -- April 30 - May 16, 2027

April 30 - May 16, 2027 West Side Story -- July 16 - August 1, 2027

The CTC is also excited to announce that during the 2026–2027 season, we will host a staged reading of the new work The Cost of Justice by Brazil Remani through a new partnership with the Del Shores Foundation.

Learn more about the season and the Centre Stage Celebration at www.theatrecentre.com