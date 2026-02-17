Kurt Miyashiro’s King Of Me Musical To Debut At Southern Adventist University

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to the musical King of Me, showing in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman auditorium on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m.; Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The musical was written by Kurt Miyashiro, PhD, associate professor in the School of Music, and features the talents of Southern students, alumni, and faculty.

Miyashiro was first contacted about the musical by Rick Shiomi, award-winning Japanese Canadian playwright and artistic director. Upon receiving full rights to the story, Miyashiro rewrote some of the songs and changed the narrative to a frame story.

The plot now follows a group of theater cast members writing a play set in 16th century Japan. As the troupe prepares to present the story of an imprisoned prince who was prophesied to destroy the kingdom, a tale of redemption unfolds, impacting all the characters.

The School of Music is collaborating with the School of Visual Art and Design to produce Miyashiro’s musical. Associate professor Jesse Rademacher oversees staging and directing, and assistant professor Christin Joy Smolinski Lee directs choreography. Julie Penner, professor in the School of Music, is the voice and music director.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Please note that the performance will last approximately three hours. To reserve seats and find streaming options, visit southern.edu/kingofme or call 423.236.2880.