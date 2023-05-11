Lineup Released For The 2023-2024 Broadway At The Memorial Auditorium Season

With 6 titles and a total of 24 performances, the 2023-2024 season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium, which includes the highly anticipated return of the nine-time Tony Award-winning THE BOOK OF MORMON, could be the most exciting season yet.

“We are thrilled to announce yet another impressive and diverse season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium,” said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “Whether you’re a fan of classic musicals, new hits, or even American plays, this season is sure to appeal to a wide range of theater lovers. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is extremely proud to be able to bring you the best of touring Broadway right here in Chattanooga.”

THE BOOK OF MORMON -- Nov. 10-12, 2023

-- Nov. 10-12, 2023 COME FROM AWAY -- Jan. 20-21, 2024

-- Jan. 20-21, 2024 ANNIE -- Feb. 24-25, 2024

-- Feb. 24-25, 2024 JAGGED LITTLE PILL -- March 26-28, 2024

-- March 26-28, 2024 MEAN GIRLS -- May 3-5, 2024

-- May 3-5, 2024 HARPER LEE’S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD -- June 7-9, 2024

In addition to the season lineup, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation released a sneak peek of the 2024-2025 season, revealing that the lineup will include HAMILTON. The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season package for the 2023-2024 season. Subscribers will then have the opportunity to renew for the 2024-2025 season, thus securing their seats for HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.

The 2023-2024 Broadway season will once again be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium while the Historic Tivoli Theatre is temporarily closed for renovations.

To renew a current subscription now through Friday June 16, or to purchase a new subscription starting May 22, please visit TivoliChattanooga.com or call the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Box Office at (423) 757-5580.

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between four packages, with a choice of tickets for 6, 5, 4 or 3 shows in the season. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

THE BOOK OF MORMON – NOVEMBER 10-12, 2023

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

COME FROM AWAY – JANUARY 20-21, 2024

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

ANNIE – FEBRUARY 24-25, 2024