The Annual Lookout Comedy Competition Returns To The Comedy Catch In May

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s premier indie standup comedy organization, Lookout Comedy, is bringing back the annual Lookout Comedy Competition next month at the Comedy Catch, featuring 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally) duking it out for bragging rights and cash prizes.

The competition will feature a Locals Qualifier Round at the Comedy Catch on Wednesday, May 20, in which local comedy favorites like Matt Harris, Nneka Ijeoma, and Patrick Cuttle will compete for a spot on the Friday night first round preliminaries.

The competition begins in earnest on Friday, May 22 with competitors from all over the States coming to the Scenic City to face off with five minutes of their best material, adjudicated by a panel of impartial judges and the audience.

Sixteen comics will move on to Saturday's semifinal shows, and only six will advance to the Sunday finals and have the chance at a $1000 grand prize and an automatic spot in this year's Lookout Comedy Festival, returning to Chattanooga for another year in a big way October 14-17.

All-show passes, which include access to any competition event, are on sale now in limited quantity. The schedule, tickets, and description for all individual shows are available on the The Comedy Catch website.

To get tickets or find out more about the competition, visit lookoutcomedy.com.