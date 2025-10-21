The Lookout Comedy Festival Returns For Its Fifth Year In Chattanooga

The Lookout Comedy Festival is returning to the Scenic City for its fifth year across multiple venues throughout downtown Chattanooga, Wednesday through Saturday of this week.

The festival was initially created in 2018 by local legendary comedian Donnie Marsh, who, with a team of comedians, came up with an idea to give back to the local scene by creating four days in October each year where regional voices and established talent can be celebrated.

What started as a labor of love has now turned into one of the bigger comedy festivals in the southeast, with this year’s festival having a mix of over 30 local and national comedians and industry professionals, including headliners Nick Murphy, Joe Zimmerman, Casey Balsham, and Trixx.

The flagship event’s home this year will be The Comedy Catch, Chattanooga’s comedy staple venue, while other performances will be held across Southside, including JJ’s Bohemia, Granfalloon, and Wanderlinger.

Bringing a mix of regional and larger, more established comedy acts to Chattanooga’s local venues not only highlights our incredible spaces, but it also puts Chattanooga on the map big time in the comedy world and drives national attention to our regional scene.

The event wouldn’t be what it is without incredible sponsors, and this year’s sponsors include The Comedy Catch, Velo Coffee, Hemp House, Southside Pizza, and grant support from Artsbuild. The festival is presented by a local nonprofit, Lookout Live, or DBA Lookout Comedy, a performing arts 501(c)(3).

In a press release, founder Donnie Marsh suggested that this year’s festival has been a rewarding process with a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“This year's festival will feature twelve shows over four days with some of the best rising and top headlining comics in the country. The festival is a labor of love for comedy and our local scene. Every comic at my level of experience does stand-up at night as often as they can, stringing small tours together and promoting small gigs while juggling their other jobs and commitments. It’s a rewarding process, though, and it is an honor to bring these great performers to a city that’s given me so much since I moved here back in 2012.”

With over thirty comedians and a wide range of performances that mix local and established talent, this year’s four-day, 5th anniversary Lookout Comedy Festival is set to be a special celebration of laughter and community.

