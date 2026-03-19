Mamma Mia! 25th Anniversary Tour Brings Timeless Hits To Memorial Auditorium

Starting Thursday, March 19th, and spanning until this Sunday, March 22nd, the classic Broadway production of Mamma Mia! has touched down at Memorial Auditorium and is celebrating 25 years of the hit musical since it originally debuted in London in 1999.

The high-quality, Broadway touring show follows Sophie Sheridan, a young bride-to-be who secretly invites three possible fathers to her wedding on a Greek island, where her mother, Donna, owns a small hotel. What follows is a story about family, growing up, love, and friendship, all told through the timeless tracks of ABBA.

The production itself is the full-scale Broadway version and a revival of the classic staging that made the show an international success. The heartbeat of the production lies in the music, as the story was built around the songs of ABBA. Beloved classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “SOS” are all woven into the plot seamlessly, and the characters and location bring the songs to life in a truly magical way.

In speaking with Carly Sakolove, a member of the cast who plays Rosie in the production, about what people can expect who might have only seen the film or earlier stage versions of the production, she mentioned that they are in for an evening of true magic.

“If you have only seen the film version of Mamma Mia!, boy, are you in for a treat. We all love the film, of course, but there is something so magical about sitting in a live audience, feeling the music pump through your veins, hearing the beautiful voices, and truly feeling the connection between the characters. This production is sprinkled with magic.

If you have seen the original Broadway or touring production, you'll be met with much nostalgia, but this new cast brings a special life to the story with their interpretation of the text and their own meaning behind the incredible score by ABBA. There are new choreography gems created by the original choreographer, Anthony Van Laast, and every single person onstage has freedom to bring their own flair to their role, from a single Greek granny to Donna herself. There's nothing quite like a new, fresh take on a classic.

Expect a fun and touching journey from curtain up to curtain down. You'll laugh, you’ll tap your toes, and you'll think of friendships and love in your own life. You may shed a tear, and you may very well get up and dance during our grand finale.”

When asked about the music of Mamma Mia! and the impact that ABBA has had on audiences of different generations, Sakolove mentioned that ABBA songs are so impactful because each tells its own story and that the power of those stories brings people together across generations.

“ABBA songs are in a class of their own, aren't they? Each song tells a story on its own. The lyrics are far from generic, and the melodies take you places. I think the power of the lyrics and their malleable interpretation really resonates with people.

They can find a meaning of their own in each song and really relate to it. The melodies are so catchy that it's impossible to leave the theater and not be humming something. People of all walks know and love this music. It brings us all together.”

The feel-good production has become a beloved crowd-favorite musical, with a Mediterranean setting that brings each of the characters to life in an incredible, whimsical, light-hearted, and campy way. Add in the classic hits of ABBA, and you have the recipe for a production with broad appeal that has stood the test of time.

Finally, when asked about what someone attending their first Broadway show can expect from the production, Sakolove suggested that this specific production is the perfect show, as people are met with nostalgic music and familiar relationship dynamics on stage.

“Mamma Mia! is the perfect first show for someone experiencing a Broadway tour for the first time. The story and locale truly sweep you away. You are met with familiar music and familiar relationships onstage. You may see yourself in one or many of the characters. People have told me at the stage door that it was their first play and that they will never forget it. That is the joy we look to serve up on our special Greek Island.”

Mamma Mia! (Touring)