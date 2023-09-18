Mill Town Revival Continues With Renewed Pop-Up Project Partnership

Last fall, the Pop-up Project’s immersive adventure, "IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK…", brought thousands of visitors from throughout the greater Chattanooga area and across the country to Mill Town, near Chattanooga’s Oak Grove and Ridgedale neighborhoods.

This year, a new production, "UNTIL THE SUN RISES," will make use of a broader range of spaces within the Coosa Mill, the historic and haunting textile factory in the heart of the neighborhood.

Tickets are now on sale for all performances of "UNTIL THE SUN RISES" at thepopupproject.org.

"Our collaboration with The Pop-up Project last year was one of the most exciting community investments in our company’s history, and we are proud to continue working with them this fall,” says Ethan Collier, President of Collier Construction. “We look forward to welcoming more new people to Mill Town and showing them how this community is transforming.”

Jules Downum, The Pop-up Project’s co-founder and director, adds: "The Pop-up Project can’t wait to return to Mill Town for another immersive, interactive adventure, and we’re grateful for the continued support from Ethan and his team. This year’s show is full of heart, and is based on stories from individuals whose moral beauty we find inspiring.” UNTIL THE SUN RISES is presented by Mill Town.