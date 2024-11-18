“Moonshiner” Killer Beaz Brings The Buzz To The Comedy Catch

Celebrating his ninth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming.

With decades of comedy clubs, theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry.

Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry, and his outrageously funny and clean comedy show will be on stage at The Comedy Catch Thursday - Saturday, November 21-23 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.

Killer Beaz has his own, unique "everyman" style of humor that appeals to any audience.

“I love the art of stand-up comedy! Having been given the opportunity to make people laugh and smile for all these years is truly a blessing,” he explains.

With many thousands of radio, television and stage appearances, Beaz has been entertaining millions throughout his career.