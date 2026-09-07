Noogavision Presents Nooga Has Heart: Youth Performance & Pathways

Noogavision Theatre & Performing Arts Co. will present Nooga Has Heart: Youth Performance & Pathways on Saturday, September 12 at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga.

The event is free and open to the community to attend and will bring together young performers ages 13 to 21 for a live performing arts competition and showcase designed to celebrate emerging talent while connecting young artists to opportunities beyond the stage.

Developed through Noogavision's Nooga Has Heart community engagement initiative, Youth Performance & Pathways was created to provide young artists with opportunities for artistic growth, mentorship, performance experience, professional development and meaningful connections within the performing arts community.

Participants selected through an audition process will perform live during the Youth Performance & Pathways Talent Competition. In the weeks leading up to the event, participants also take part in professional development and performance coaching workshops designed to strengthen their craft and expose them to artists, organizations and resources that can support their continued development.

The "Pathways" component is central to the event's mission. Beyond providing a platform to perform, Noogavision aims to help young artists better understand the opportunities available to them and begin building connections that can move their artistic interests toward education, training, professional opportunities and sustainable creative careers.

"Talent is everywhere, but access to opportunity isn't," said Fallon Clark, Executive Director of Noogavision Theatre & Performing Arts Co. "Youth Performance & Pathways is about creating a space where young artists can perform, develop their craft and, just as importantly, begin seeing where their talent can take them. We don't want the applause to be the end of the experience. We want young people leaving with connections, resources and a clearer pathway forward."

The event was developed through Clark's participation in River City Company's Emerging Producers Program, which provides education, mentorship and support to emerging event producers working to bring unique and diverse event experiences to downtown Chattanooga.

Event Highlights Include:

Live performances from emerging artists ages 13-21

Youth Performance & Pathways Talent Competition

Multiple performing arts disciplines

Performing Artist Pulse Awards recognizing participants by performance category

Pathways connections to arts organizations, professionals and community resources

Opportunities for young artists and their families to learn more about continued artistic development

Community celebration of Chattanooga and the surrounding region's emerging creative talent

Nooga Has Heart: Youth Performance & Pathways is sponsored by River City Company and the Lyndhurst Foundation, with additional community partners and supporters helping make the inaugural event possible.

For more information about Nooga Has Heart: Youth Performance & Pathways, visit www.NoogaVisionTheatre.org