Noogavision Theatre Presents "Nooga Has Heart: An Afternoon For Life"

Noogavision Theatre & Performing Arts Company proudly announces Nooga Has Heart: An Afternoon for Life, featuring stage play "Who Lives?" a powerful community-centered benefit performance dedicated to raising kidney health awareness and uplifting beloved local musician and poet Laurence Woods, who is currently battling kidney disease.

Blending art, advocacy, and storytelling, this special event spotlights the real challenges of kidney disease through the emotional journeys of Patient A and Patient B — portrayed by a dynamic cast of Chattanooga actors including Justice Payne, Montez “Ahmir” Bell, Adana Shropshire, Kristie Daniels, Marcus Price, Jamie Lopez, Thom Ray, Fallon Howard, Brianna Jones, Jeromie Gentry.

The performance features original monologues, live music, spoken word, and reflections from those personally touched by kidney illness.

Hosted by Noogavision Theatre and emceed by community leader Tabi Upton, the event also includes a musical tribute by Laurence’s sister, a live poetry performance by Erika Roberts, and video messages from individuals affected by kidney disease.

All elements of the program aim to educate, inspire, and bring the Chattanooga community together in compassion and support.

All ticket proceeds and supplemental donations will directly support Laurence Woods’ ongoing kidney health journey.Noogavision has set a fundraising goal of $5,000, with 100% of proceeds going toward Woods’ care.

“Nooga Has Heart was created because we believe art can hold space for healing,” says Executive Director Fallon Clark. “Laurence’s strength, his story, and his spirit deserve to be honored by the city he has poured into for so many years. This performance is our way of saying: you are not alone.”

Noogavision invites the entire Chattanooga community to attend, share, and support this meaningful performance. Whether through ticket purchases, donations, or helping spread awareness, every act of support brings us one step closer to strengthening the life of someone who has given so much to our city.

Nooga Has Heart: An Afternoon for Life