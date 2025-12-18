North Georgia Holiday Spectacular Show Brings Christmas To Life At The Colonnade

Starting Thursday, December 18th, and spanning until Saturday, December 27th, is the North Georgia Holiday Spectacular Show at the Colonnade Theatre in Ringgold, Georgia.

The production is a high-energy, holiday musical with professional singers and dancers, family-friendly laughs, and colorful costumes designed to get people in the Christmas spirit.

There will also be dancing toys and soldiers that come to life, an onstage nativity, dazzling production numbers, and an appearance from Santa Claus. Think Pigeon Forge-style entertainment meets a big Broadway-style musical, all wrapped in a faith-based Christmas pageant where one is transported to another time and place, full of holiday wonder and joy.

In speaking with Allie Hasty, vocal director for the North Georgia Holiday Spectacular show, she mentioned how the show got its modest start.

“The North Georgia Shindig & Holiday Spectacular began very humbly in 2019 with a zero-dollar budget and a big vision. The first show took place at a church in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, driven purely by passion, faith, and a love for performing.

Over the years, the production steadily grew, adding more performers, more production value, and a larger audience each season. That growth eventually led the show to Ringgold, where it has continued to flourish and become a beloved holiday tradition in the community. What started small has truly grown into something special.”

The show truly has grown into a celebrated and beloved holiday tradition in the community and draws hundreds of visitors into the city each year. It also puts Ringgold on the map by boosting the local culture and identity through the signature holiday event. The event has grown into one of Ringgold's largest cultural attractions and promotes shared family memories.

Hasty, when asked what those who are attending for the first time can expect, suggested that the atmosphere is large, lively, and full of something for all ages.

“Someone attending the North Georgia Holiday Spectacular for the first time can expect a joyful, high-energy celebration of the Christmas season from the moment the curtain rises. The show is packed with powerful vocals, vibrant choreography, festive costumes, and familiar holiday favorites that appeal to all ages. It’s designed to feel big, exciting, and immersive, something the whole family can enjoy together, while still maintaining a warm, heartfelt atmosphere that truly captures the spirit of Christmas.”

When asked about plans to expand in the future, Hasty said that the director has ideas to build a new venue to host the massive, multi-day production, and that everyone is remaining hopeful about the future.

“The director’s long-term goal is to eventually build a dedicated venue for his productions, which would allow for even more creative freedom and growth. That said, we’re taking things one step at a time and remaining prayerful about the future. Ultimately, we’re trusting the Lord to guide us and open the right doors when the time is right.”

North Georgia Holiday Spectacular