Obvious Dad Launches OutWord Reading Series Spotlighting Queer Theater Voices

Obvious Dad, Chattanooga’s defiant professional theatre company known for fearless and forward-thinking productions, announces OutWord: LGBTQ+ Play Reading Series at ClearStory Arts this summer.

The four-part series features new plays by queer playwrights from across the country—plus one from right here in Chattanooga—and offers audiences an intimate, stripped-back way to experience new work, bold work.

What is a play reading? A reading is a stripped-down, intimate presentation of plays where actors read from scripts without full sets or costumes.

These readings are a key part of the theatre-making process, allowing writers and producers to hear the work aloud and connect directly with audiences. For viewers, they offer a first look at bold new stories and ideas, and a glimpse into the theatre-making process.

“This series isn’t just about plays; it’s about spotlighting queer stories without filters or apologies. We’re doing this now because it matters now,” says Blake Harris, Artistic Director of Obvious Dad. “Across the country—and especially in the South—queer and trans voices are being silenced or legislated out of public spaces, even though the South is home to more queer people than all major U.S. cities combined. Theatre was one of the first, and feels like one of the last, places where we can gather, witness, and wrestle with complex, differing perspectives. OutWord is protest, celebration, and communion all at once.”

OutWord will feature the following plays:

June 19: Slack Water by Nelle Tankus – a surreal, fantastical exploration of trans identity and the climate crisis.

July 10: Abortion Road Trip by Rachel Lynette – a wild, dark comedy set on a journey across state lines.

July 31: Howling by Jordan Elizabeth Bird – a new work by a Chattanooga-based playwright about neurodiversity, queerness, and the deep, dark woods.

August 21: At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen by Terry Guest – a dazzling, unflinching exploration of race, drag, and Southern queer life.

Each reading will be followed by a conversation between the performers and the audience.

Location: ClearStory Arts (1673 S Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga)

Dates: June 19, July 10, July 31, and August 21

Admission: Free

Presented in partnership with the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective, this series affirms the power of queer stories to challenge, transform, and connect communities.