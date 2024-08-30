Obvious Dad, Southern Exposure Join Forces To Empower Diverse Theatre Voices

A new chapter is unfolding in Chattanooga’s vibrant arts community.

Obvious Dad, the dynamic theatre company at the forefront of contemporary works since 2021, is excited to announce its merger with Southern Exposure, a trailblazing performing arts program dedicated to celebrating the culture of our city and amplifying the voices of its diverse communities.

This partnership marks a significant step forward, uniting two organizations with a shared mission to create bold, inclusive experiences that resonate with audiences and artists alike.

With this merger, Southern Exposure will now serve as the official community outreach initiative for Obvious Dad.

"This collaboration strengthens our commitment to using theatre as a powerful tool for connection and change," said Blake Harris, Founding Artistic Director of Obvious Dad. "Southern Exposure’s work is deeply rooted in the transformative power of oral history and storytelling, driven by a belief that true social justice begins with listening to those whose stories have been marginalized or overlooked. By bringing these narratives to the stage, we aim to create a platform for voices that need to be heard and conversations that need to happen."

"It is a true honor to work alongside Peggy Douglas, the founder of Southern Exposure and one of Appalachia's most respected and prolific artists," Harris continued. "At Obvious Dad, our goal has always been to amplify diverse perspectives, and Southern Exposure aligns perfectly with this vision, focusing on the powerful stories rooted in our own community. Together, we’re set to make a lasting impact through theatre."

Peggy Douglas, Founder of Southern Exposure and Oral History Director, shared her enthusiasm: "I am tremendously excited for Southern Exposure Productions to merge and become the outreach program for Obvious Dad Theatre. Our common missions align to offer aesthetically bold theater in Chattanooga that features engaging stories and experiences that spotlight marginalized voices."

Southern Exposure is gearing up to present two compelling productions that reflect our commitment to storytelling and social impact:

AFTER EFFECTS: GUN VIOLENCE SURVIVORS SPEAK - A powerful monologue play based on oral history interviews with individuals affected by gun violence. These deeply personal stories have been transformed into poetic monologues, to be performed by local actors at Barking Legs Theater on September 28th and 29th. SHE / HE / THEY - An original performance showcasing Trans and Nonbinary storytellers who have developed their own narratives and will take the stage to share their journeys. This production, in partnership with The Seed Theatre, will be performed at Barking Legs Theater on November 15th and 16th.

"This merger is more than just a collaboration—it’s a bold step forward in our mission to make theatre that matters," Harris said. "We invite the community to join us on this journey and to experience the powerful stories we’re bringing to the stage."

For more information, visit southernexposurechattanooga.com.