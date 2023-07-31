Obvious Dad Theatre Company Concludes Season With A Wild, Boundary-Pushing Show

Professional theatre company Obvious Dad, known for their daring themes and aesthetically bold productions, is excited to announce the Chattanooga premiere of "LEAR" by Young Jean Lee. Audiences will be challenged and captivated, sparking conversations for weeks to come.

Get ready for the wild ride that is "LEAR," a theatre experience that skillfully melds Shakespeare's genius, the playwright's poignant exploration of her father's mortality, and even a touch of Sesame Street. Uniting audacity and absurdity in equal measure, "LEAR" boldly redirects our attention from the aging King Lear to the adult children who inflict and disregard their father's anguish.

Audiences will experience a gripping rollercoaster ride through laughter and emotions as "LEAR" traverses a mesmerizing spectrum of emotions, pushing the boundaries of theatre and delivering an unforgettable experience that defies expectations.

Under the irreverent direction of Blake Harris, "LEAR" captivates with unmatched artistry, blending mesmerizing narratives, striking visuals, and unforgettable performances. This production exemplifies Lee's unparalleled style that shatters theatrical boundaries and performance genres. As the first Asian American female to have a show premiere on Broadway, her other shows include "Straight White Men," "The Shipment," and "We're Gonna Die."

The stellar cast includes Courtenay Cholovich, Grace Holtz, Nneka Ijeoma, Kashun Parks, and Ashley-Elizabeth Tisdale, whose rambunctious performances bring these classic and over-the-top characters to life. Immersed in the stunning visuals—scenic design by Liomar Mercedes Sosa, costume design by Courtney Mckenzie, lighting design by Le Vaillant Alexander—audiences can access a performance many seek out of town.

"We as a company are excited and curious to see how audiences react to 'LEAR" by the radically brilliant Young Jean Lee," said Blake Harris, the Artistic Director of Obvious Dad. "When thinking about what our community needs, this piece places actors of color in these canonical roles; it is simultaneously an act of reclamation and defiance. However, the very style of this piece is something that can rarely be encountered on our local stages, meaning the only way Chattanooga audiences can experience this kind of work is if they travel to a larger city. Chattanooga deserves defiant stories—in themes and forms of expression—produced in our city by local artists and professionals."

Tickets for "LEAR" are available for purchase now at Obvious Dad's website, www.obviousdad.com.

Obvious Dad is an ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner.