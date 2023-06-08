Obvious Dad Opens Summer Season With Southeastern Premiere Of “Sagittarius Ponderosa”

Obvious Dad, a local, professional theater company known for its defiant productions, is thrilled to announce the Southeastern regional premiere of "Sagittarius Ponderosa" by MJ Kaufman.

This highly anticipated play will take audiences on a captivating journey of self-discovery, interwoven with the profound connections between nature, personal transformation, and the hidden significance of names.

Set amidst life's transitions, “Sagittarius Ponderosa” follows Archer's return home to care for his ailing parent leads him to a mysterious encounter beneath the ancient Ponderosa Pine, where he unravels the profound connections between nature, personal transformation, and the hidden significance of names.

Under the skilled direction of Blake Harris, “Sagittarius Ponderosa” promises to be a performance unlike anything else in the region, blending rich storytelling, evocative visuals, and powerful performances. This production brings to life playwright Kaufman’s unique style that feels like a cross between cinematic and theatrical styles. Some may know their writing from Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and the brand new premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Los Angeles’s Center Theatre Group.

The talented cast includes Noah Fernandez, Ed Huckabee, Kitty Reel, Calaghan Rudd, and Wendy Tippens, whose exceptional performances breathe life into the complex and nuanced characters of this thought-provoking play. Alongside the incredible visuals—scenic design by Sarah Miecielica, costume design by Courtney Mckenzie, lighting design by Alex Miller-Long—audiences will be transported into a surreal world where the boundaries between reality and imagination blur.

"We are thrilled to present the regional premiere of ‘Sagittarius Ponderosa” by the brilliant MJ Kaufman," said Blake Harris, the Artistic Director of Obvious Dad. "This play invites audiences to reflect on the intricate connections between nature, personal growth, and the power of one's identity. It is a story that we believe will resonate deeply with our Chattanooga and broader Southeastern audiences. It’s ultimately about the shared human experience, something I think many of us are seeking right now, and we are honored to bring it to life."

Tickets for "Sagittarius Ponderosa" are available for purchase now at Obvious Dad’s website, www.obviousdad.com. Don't miss this captivating and transformative theatrical experience that will leave you pondering the hidden connections between ourselves, our names, our relationships, and our environment.

Obvious Dad is an ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook.