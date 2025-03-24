Peggy Douglas And Jason Tinney Bring Subversive "Intersextions" To Barking Legs

Introducing a daring (and very timely) new play written by Peggy Douglas and directed by Jason Tinney.

InterseXtions is a hysterically subversive, playful, bawdy, feminist comedy that dives into the lives of four women and one self-described “gender-nonconforming, masculine-presenting, female-bodied individual” (who’s comfortable with female pronouns) as they discover the very human need to be seen and heard.

It matters not whether you identify as queer or cisgender, rich or poor, white or BIPOC, InterseXtions has the ability to weave its way into almost any heart. But be warned, the performance features candid discussions about the female body and sex in general and the rampant use of the powerful "P" word. It's not for everyone, but probably should be.

Why are new works like InterseXtions exciting? You’ll experience the world premiere of a professionally produced play in Chattanooga. You’ll get to experience firsthand the high-level of talent within our community that’s making a big impact on Tennessee’s stature as a hub for groundbreaking performance art.

The talented cast features Kashun Parks, Grace Holtz, Nneka Ijeoma, Karlee Ming, and Holly Morse-Ellington. Produced by Next Exit Productions in partnership with Southern Exposure.

InterseXtions