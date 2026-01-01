Register Now For Acting And Dance Classes At The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

As part of The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's mission to educate and inspire, they frequently hold classes for both children and adults to learn acting, creative drama, dance, and more.

Aspiring actors and dancers of all ages are invited to register today for their upcoming eight week sessions, running from January 19 through March 12, covering stage acting, dance, and on-camera acting.

ACTING CLASSES

Taught by Amber Brown & Jinny Jagoditsch

Creative Drama (Ages 5–7)

Acting the Character (Ages 8–9)

Acting the Character (Ages 10–12)

Acting the Character (Ages 13–17)

Acting the Character – Adults

Amber Brown is the Education Associate at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Performance Studies from Kennesaw State University and is an M.F.A. candidate at the University of Idaho where she studies acting and directing. Amber has been in professional theatre for over 30 years and has been teaching for 25 years.

Jinny Jagoditsch is a performer and educator local to the Chattanooga and Northwest Ga area. She began as a student in youth theatre at the age of 6 and has been working behind the scenes for over 20 years. She is the tour manager and a proud team member of CTC's Theatre for The Very Young program, which brings interactive educational theatre to small children in the community.

DANCE CLASSES

Taught by Lindsay Fussell

Beginning Tap – Teens & Adults

Intermediate Tap – Teens & Adults

Intermediate Theatre Dance – Teens & Adults

Taught by Crystal Newson

Foundations of Jazz

Performance Lab Jazz

Lindsay Fussell is the choreographer of numerous Chattanooga Theatre Centre productions, including “La Cage Aux Folles,” “Peter Pan,” “Mary Poppins,” “Something Rotten, The Musical!” and most recently “The Spongebob Musical,” in addition to her many off-site credits.

Crystal Newson is a Chattanooga choreographer and teacher who specializes in building dancers’ technique, confidence, and artistic voice. From choreographing Newsies to Dream Girls, she has trained students of all levels across the community. Her passion lies in cultivating artists, producing original productions, and using movement as a tool for impact.

ON-CAMERA ACTING SEMINAR

Taught by Dylan Kussman

Acting for the Camera (Ages 18+): Build your skills in character development and scene work for the screen in this dynamic on-camera acting seminar.

A working film and television actor since the age of 14, Dylan Kussman got his big break as Richard Cameron in 1989’s Dead Poets Society. He has since appeared in such feature films as Richard Jewell, The Mule, The Mummy (2017), Jack Reacher, Flight, X2, and The Way of The Gun. His television credits include Memphis Beat, House, Without A Trace, Monk, Cold Case, One Tree Hill, and Drop Dead Diva.

He has worked alongside such cinematic luminaries as Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, James Caan, Kathy Bates, Benicio Del Toro, Brian Cox, Alfre Woodard, Sir Ian McCellan, Peter Weir, Christopher McQuarrie, and the late Robin Williams. Dylan is also a professional screenwriter and member of the Writers Guild of America, having recently worked as a production writer on Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Mummy (2017).

He is the writer, director, and star of the hit web series The Steps and director of the feature film Wrestling Jerusalem. He has 20 years of writing and acting teaching experience, and currently teaches cinema history and on-camera acting at UTC. This past spring, Dylan directed William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in the Circle Theatre at CTC, and is set to direct Much Ado About Nothing for the Main Stage this coming February.

Learn more about class details and pricing at theatrecentre.com/classes