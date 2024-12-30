Rhyme N Chatt To Host Annual Love Groove Valentine’s Spoken Word Event

Just in time for the season of love, join Rhyme N Chatt for an evening filled with love, poetry, and music at the Mac Ave Event Space on Friday, February 7th.

Love Groove is an annual experience not to be missed, promising to leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of love.

This event features live performances by featured musical guests, a catered meal, and an atmosphere filled with love and art. Perfect for couples, groups and singles.

Featured Guests include:

Melvin M. Miller (Professional Trumpet Player): A maestro in the world of jazz, Miller's melodic tunes will serenade the audience and set the perfect tone for a romantic evening.

A.R.I.A. (Vocalist from Atlanta): Hailing from Atlanta, A.R.I.A. brings her soulful voice to captivate hearts and elevate the emotional ambiance of the event.

Swayyvo (Saxophonist): All around gifted musician, Swayyvo will be bringing a touch of Chattanooga flavor to the evening, by sitting in with the band to help create the opportunity to get up and dance!

Zowie (vocalist) brings her warm, classic vocal stylings to this night bringing a neosoul feel that mixes an Erykah Badu vibe with the spirit of Etta James.

Tickets are available for this highly anticipated event through Eventbrite and through RhymeNChatt.org.

Your ticket covers reserved seating (the best seats will sell first), a catered meal, an interactive open mic poetry/spoken word show with featured performers and the opportunity for audience members to step to the mic, live music, a dance floor and cash bar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Show starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. Due to the event's popularity, we recommend securing your tickets early to guarantee your spot at this unforgettable night of spoken word poetry and music.

Love Groove is proudly sponsored by Rhyme n Chatt, the Lyndhurst Foundation, and ArtsBuild.