Scenic City Shakespeare Awarded Grant To Stage “America Through The Tempest”

Scenic City Shakespeare is pleased to announce that have been selected as a recipient of a $10,000 grant for Tennessee America 250 initiatives from the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial.

The grant award will be used for the development and performance of “America Through The Tempest”, a free afternoon production at Greenway Farm Park in Hixson at 2:30pm on Sunday, October 25th.

“America Through The Tempest” pairs the wit and wisdom of Shakespeare’s words with the trials and triumphs of American history, featuring the state of Tennessee and Hamilton County at the heart of the production.

The cast of actors and creatives led by Director Emma Collins and Assistant Director Hunter Rodgers features Kyree Brown, Maria Chattin, Jonathan Harris, Jamie McIntosh, and Sarah Roberts. Enhancing the spectacle will be fight choreography by Will Snyder, and choreography by Monica Ellison.

This family-friendly, outdoor production is offered free of charge. Bring your lawn chairs and outdoor blankets, seating at the historic Sniteman cabin at Greenway Farm Park is not provided.

The State of Tennessee made available funding to be administered by the Tennessee State Museum, on behalf of the Commission to support statewide America 250 activities.

“I am inspired by the excitement across the state to commemorate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Ashley Howell, Executive Director of the Tennessee State Museum and Chair of the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. “This year will be filled with exhibitions, programs, festivals, and preservation of our local and state history. We hope that these projects inspire Tennesseans across the state to engage with the anniversary in 2026.”

“We are thrilled to receive Tennessee State Museum support for this unique outdoor theater event celebrating our local history,” said Emma Collins, Co-Founder of Scenic City Shakespeare. “Shakespeare’s stories have long inspired our country, from declaring our independence to modern America. Our actors are proud to bring the Bard’s profound words to life in this brand new production.”

The second round of the Tennessee America 250 grant program was a highly competitive process. In total, the Commission received 365 applications, totaling $6,364,017 in requests. The Commission has made full or partial awards for 194 grants across the state, representing 73 counties, for a total of $2,267,058 awarded. A complete list of second round Tennessee America 250 grantees, counties and amounts is posted at www.tn250.com.