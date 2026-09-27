Scenic City Shakespeare Brings "The Tempest" To Greenway Farms Park

Scenic City Shakespeare's free Shakespeare in the Park performance series returns to Greenway Farms this fall for outdoor performances of The Tempest.

One of William Shakespeare’s final plays, The Tempest is a riveting story of danger, betrayal, and true love. Journey with us from shipwreck to salvation as we explore themes of revenge and forgiveness on an island filled with magic and mystery.

Prospero uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck, including her own treacherous brother, Antonio, and the King of Naples, Alonso. Caliban, a creature born of the island plots to reclaim his birthright, but is thwarted by Prospero’s spirit-servant Ariel. The King’s young son Ferdinand, thought to be dead, falls in love with Prospero’s daughter Miranda.

TL;DR version: A crew of men are shipwrecked on a magical island and tormented by a Witch and her mischievous henchmen.

Through support from the Artists Work Grant from ArtsBuild, Scenic City Shakespeare will host free performances of The Tempest at Greenway Farms October 2nd, 3rd, 16th, 17th, and 24th. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets; seating is not provided. As the seating area is limited, reservations are recommended.

The Tempest features a cast of new and familiar company members including Kashun Parks as Prospero. Featuring Jeni Benavides (Ariel), Jamie Lopez (Caliban), Maverick Murray (Antonio), Alex King (Sebastian), Ripken Russell (Trinculo), Marcus Price (Alonso), Dandy Reynoso (Ferdinand), Jim Eernisse (Stephano), Morgan Robbins (Gonzalo), and introducing Rose Johnson as Miranda.

This production is directed by Scenic City Shakespeare veteran and board member Amanda Medlin, with stage management by Ryan Laskowski, dramaturgy by Emma Collins, choreography by Monica Ellison, and costumes by Brenda Schwab.

Visit sceniccityshakespeare.org for more information.