Scenic City Shakespeare Presents The Bard's Comedic Romp Twelfth Night This October

The free Shakespeare in the Park is back at Greenway Farm Park for Friday and Saturday evening performances beginning the weekend of October 3rd and 4th and running through the end of the month.

In addition, Thursday touring performances will take place at Barking Legs Theater on October 2nd and 9th, and at Crabtree Farms on October 23rd.

This Elizabethan-styled production marries talented local professionals and the great tradition of Shakespeare’s live theater with slapstick comedy, bawdy romance, and sometimes-silly swordplay. Twelfth Night is a fast-paced, fanciful tale of shipwreck, disguise, and over-the-top practical jokes.

Performances begin at 7:00PM. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, seating is not provided.

Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is presented for free thanks to generous support from ArtsBuild, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Tower Community Bank, and individual donations.

Please consider supporting free outdoor theater by making a donation at sceniccityshakespeare.org.

The cast of Twelfth Night includes Sarah Roberts (Viola), Amanda Medlin (Olivia), Jonathan Harris (Orsino), Hunter Rodgers (Malvolio), Morgan Robbins (Maria), Jacob Moore (Sir Toby), Billy Pate (Sir Andrew), Jim Eernisse (Sebastian), Mason Chattin-Carter (Feste), Gracie Gilbert (Antonio), Lindsey Swanson (Fabian), Art Sanner (Valentine) and company apprentices Karilayn Massengale (Officer 1) and Zoey Roberts (Officer 2).

Adapted and directed by SCS Co-Founder and Education Director Emma Collins, the Twelfth Night creative team induces Assistant Director Hunter Rodgers, Technical Director Ryan Laskowski (Co-Founder/Artistic Director), Producer/Stage Manager Antine Offenbach, with costume design by Brenda Schwab, choreography by Monica Ellison, fight choreography by Will Snyder of Battle Kat Combat, and intimacy direction by Rachel Craig.