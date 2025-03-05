Seed Theatre Presents Angels In America (Part One) At Barking Legs

Seed Theatre is proud to announce its upcoming production of Angels in America (Part One: Millennium Approaches) by Tony Kushner.

This groundbreaking play, which explores themes of love, loss, politics, and the AIDS crisis in 1980s America, will run for one weekend only at Barking Legs Theatre.

A cornerstone of modern American theater, Angels in America remains as powerful and poignant as ever. Seed Theatre’s production seeks to bring Kushner’s bold vision to life with a talented cast and creative team dedicated to telling this important story.

“Bringing Angels in America to the stage is both an artistic challenge and a vital conversation starter,” says Brianna Haley, Seed Theatre’s Creative Director. “This play resonates deeply with today’s social and political climate, and we are honored to share it with Chattanooga audiences.”

Showtimes include evening performances on Friday, March 21st, and Saturday, March 22nd, at 7:00 PM, with a special matinee showing on Saturday at 1:00 PM. The matinee will be followed by a talkback session discussing the show’s themes, including HIV, political issues, and the play’s ongoing relevance in today's world.

Tickets for Angels in America (Part One: Millennium Approaches) are available now. Due to the show’s limited run, early ticket purchase is highly encouraged. For more information and to reserve your seats, visit barkinglegs.org/ourevents/angels-in-america

Seed Theatre is committed to creating inclusive, thought-provoking productions that uplift diverse voices and engage the Chattanooga community. Through bold storytelling and safe space initiatives, Seed Theatre fosters meaningful dialogue and artistic expression for all.

For more information about Seed Theatre, visit www.theseedtheatre.org