Seed Theatre Presents Odd Market, A Free Celebration Of Creativity And Connectivity

On Saturday, September 28 from Noon to 8 p.m., Seed Theatre invites everyone to experience the vibrant and eclectic Odd Market: Finally Feral.

Hosted at Stove Works, located at 14th Street and S. Holtzclaw, this all-day event showcases local artists, makers, and performers in an immersive marketplace unlike any other.

The Odd Market will feature a unique collection of handmade goods, original art, vintage treasures, and more from over 100 vendors and local organizations.

This is an opportunity for the Chattanooga community to come together and support local creatives in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

From one-of-a-kind crafts to bold and imaginative performances, Odd Market celebrates the quirky, the bold, and the diverse talents that make our community special.

Odd Market will be buzzing with live performances, featuring an exciting fusion of punk rock and drag artistry. Attendees can enjoy high-energy sets by local punk bands:

Go Zombie Go

Failure 2 Conform

Weatherwise

Adding a splash of flair and fierce entertainment, the event will also feature captivating drag performances by:

Salem Lestrange

Nancy Potwin

Gemini Silverwolf

Jupiter

Stvtic Silverchrystt

Willow Fortune

Dyslexia Apple

The event will be hosted by the iconic Icky Stardust, and attendees will get a special treat with appearances by the Seed Theatre Cast from the upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In addition to these electrifying performances, guests can enjoy live music throughout the day, explore vendor booths filled with art, crafts, and unique finds, and savor the best chili in town.

Seed Theatre is a grassroots organization dedicated to fostering creativity and community through innovative, inclusive theatrical productions and events. Rooted in Chattanooga, Seed Theatre strives to create spaces where all voices are heard, and everyone is welcome to explore, create, and share their unique stories.

Learn more at www.theseedtheatre.org