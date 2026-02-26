Seed Theatre Presents The Groundbreaking "Angels In America, Part 2" This March

Chattanooga's Seed Theatre proudly presents Angels in America, the groundbreaking American play set during the 1980s AIDS pandemic.

Widely regarded as a defining work of modern theatre, Angels in America explores themes that continue to resonate today: faith and sexuality, political resistance, illness and stigma, love, identity, and the enduring search for hope in times of crisis.

Set against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic, the play follows Prior Walter as he confronts an HIV diagnosis while navigating fractured relationships, spiritual reckoning, and a nation grappling with fear and misinformation.

While Angels in America is a work of fiction, the scenarios are very real. Although there have been major developments in HIV research and treatment, many still struggle with the discrimination they experienced during the AIDS crisis.

Seed is deeply committed to amplifying stories that foster empathy and spark meaningful conversation. By staging Angels in America, Seed Theatre invites audiences to reflect on the past while engaging thoughtfully with present-day social and political conversations.

Following the 1:00 PM matinee on Saturday, March 21, Seed Theatre will host a free public HIV talkback session in partnership with Music City Prep. This talkback panel will include experts in HIV research, those still in their battle with HIV, and others to discuss the social and political struggles and implications of living with HIV and the ways to navigate those challenges.

The talkback is free and open to the public, regardless of ticket purchase.

Purchase tickets for Angels in America at theseedtheatre.org or barkinglegs.org Show dates are 3/12, 3/13, 3/20 & 3/21 at 7pm with matinees on 3/13 and 3/21 at 1pm.

Angels in America is an 18+ show that has depictions of violence, sexual content, homophobia, racism, antisemitism, substance abuse, extreme depictions of illness and harsh profanity and language

Seed Theatre is a Chattanooga-based arts organization dedicated to producing bold, inclusive theatre and creating safe, affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ artists and audiences. Through performance, education, and community dialogue, Seed Theatre uses storytelling as a catalyst for empathy and social change.