Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" Extended For One Final Weekend

Scenic City Shakespeare presents Much Ado About Nothing for two final performances at 7:00PM this Friday, June 27th and Saturday, June 28th (weather permitting) right here at Crabtree Farms.

This Regency romance themed adaptation of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing promises a delightful experience for audiences, continuing Scenic City Shakespeare's mission to produce great theatre and education programs that engage and inspire.

Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets, seating is not provided. Admission is FREE, but reservations are recommended. Please consider making a donation in support of free outdoor theater in our community. For reservations, donations, virtual playbill and more, visit sceniccityshakespeare.org.

Following the success of fall 2024’s Macbeth, Scenic City Shakespeare brings together a talented cast and creative team for Shakespeare's witty battle of the sexes. Much Ado About Nothing, adapted by Director Emma Collins, introduces “Lady Shakespeare” - a mysterious scandal sheet author whose identity remains a mystery until the exciting reveal.

Scenic City Shakespeare was founded in 2020 by Emma Collins and Ryan Laskowski, who led the company through the pandemic with an innovative series of virtual performances using green screens and photo overlays. Much Ado About Nothing marks the company’s seventh free outdoor production at Greenway Farm Park, and is presented through support from ArtsBuild and the Tennessee Arts Commission, and through donations from individuals and businesses across the Chattanooga area.

The cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes a mix of returning company members and new faces. Jacob Moore (Benedick) and Kashun Parks (Beatrice) star as sharp-tongued adversaries whose friends bring them together through a series of hilarious and tragic events.

Sarah Roberts (Hero) and Jonathan Harris (Claudio) bring this romance to life with a strong supporting cast that includes Ed Huckabee (Leonato), Arche Twitty (Sexton), Art Sanner (Friar Francis), Dana Rogers (Dogberry), Hunter Rodgers (Don John), Marianna Allen (Margaret, Balthasar), Mason Chattin-Carter (Borachio), Morgan Robbins (Ursula, Verges), Jamie McIntosh (Prince Don Pedro), Lindsey Swanson (Seacoal), Maria Chattin (Antonia, Conrade), Zoey Roberts (Watch), and Karilayn Massingale (Watch).

Joining Director Emma Collins on the creative team are Technical Director Ryan Laskowski, Music Director Marianna Allen, Choreographer Monica Ellison, Intimacy Director Rachel Craig, Fight Choreographer Will Snyder (Battlekat Combat), and Stage Managers Antine Offenbach and Anne Rushing.

RSVP now at sceniccityshakespeare.org and follow Scenic City Shakespeare on Facebook and Instagram for production updates.