She Loves Me: A Charming Musical Comedy Of Romance And Wit

This month, the Covenant College Theatre Department invites audiences to experience the delightful and heartwarming musical She Loves Me.

This enchanting production, filled with humor, romance, and unforgettable melodies, will transport theatergoers to a 1930s European perfume shop, where love is found in the most unexpected places.

At the heart of She Loves Me are two spirited shop clerks, Amalia Balash and Georg Nowack, whose constant bickering masks a deeper connection. Unbeknownst to them, the anonymous pen pals they have fallen in love with through heartfelt letters are, in fact, each other. As tensions rise and misunderstandings unfold, their journey becomes a whirlwind of mistaken identities, hidden affections, and comedic surprises—proving that sometimes, love is closer than we think.

Director Frank Mihelich reflects on the show’s timeless appeal, saying, "She Loves Me is a beautiful exploration of love in all its forms—how we misunderstand it, how we long for it, and how it surprises us in the most unexpected ways. It’s a story filled with humor, charm, and joy, all wrapped in a lush musical score."

Michael Cooke, who portrays Georg Nowack, shares his excitement for the production, stating, "She Loves Me is its own world, filled with unique relationships that make the story so compelling."

Virginia Barnes, who plays Ilona Ritter, adds, "She Loves Me is an ensemble musical with fun, three-dimensional characters for everyone. It really allows us to shine as students."

With music direction by Dr. David Tahere and technical direction by Matthew Minderman, She Loves Me blends witty dialogue, soaring melodies, and heartfelt moments into an unforgettable performance. The intimate setting of Covenant College’s Sanderson Auditorium will provide audiences with a cozy, up-close theater experience, making the show’s tender and comedic moments even more magical.

Performance Schedule:

Evening Shows: Thursday, February 20 – Saturday, February 22 @ 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 20 – Saturday, February 22 @ 7:30 PM Evening Shows: Thursday, February 27 – Saturday, March 1 @ 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 27 – Saturday, March 1 @ 7:30 PM Matinee Shows: Saturday, February 22 & Saturday, March 1 @ 2:00 PM

Location:

Sanderson Hall, Room 215, Covenant College 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia

Tickets & Reservations:

$20 – General Admission

– General Admission $15 – Covenant College Students, Faculty, & Staff

– Covenant College Students, Faculty, & Staff $10 – Children & Seniors

To purchase tickets, visit covenant.edu/theatre, contact boxoffice@covenant.edu, or call (706) 419-1051.

Don’t miss this timeless musical comedy that has captured hearts for generations. Whether you’re a devoted fan of classic Broadway or simply looking for an evening of laughter and romance, She Loves Me is a must-see. Come fall in love with this charming celebration of love, resilience, and the magic of human connection.