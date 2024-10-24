Taking A Sneak Peek Into Covenant Theatre’s Production of Jane Eyre

This November, Covenant College Theatre Department will stage an adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s beloved novel Jane Eyre.

The common misconception for Jane Eyre is that it is a Jane Austin novel, a type of lovey dovey romance with witty social critique on the side. However, Charlotte Brontë’s novel is primarily a gothic story with a sliver of romance.

The story proudly meddles with the British gothic elements of creepy mansions, burning fires, and spiritual ghosts.

Director Camille Hallstrom notes, “Jane Eyre is not primarily a romance novel. It has conspicuous themes of practical Christian theology about how Christians act and behave, otherwise known as orthopraxy.”

Throughout the story, Jane confronts immensely difficult decisions between selfish behaviors and morally correct actions. However, the novel balances the elements of orthopraxy, gothic, and romance to create this blend of a fascinating story; it is not only one genre.

With such daunting shoes to fill, script adapter Anya Klumpenhower sought to adapt the novel in a way that preserves Jane Eyre’s timelessness while also condensing the seven hundred page book into one evening's performance.

Actress Luisa Monteiro-Oliveira, starring as Jane, eagerly accepts the challenge of translating the character to the stage.

"My favorite element of the novel is the intimacy Jane shares with the reader, what with us having access to her many internal monologues," says Monteiro-Oliveira, "yet now I've somehow got to translate everything learned from Jane's thoughts into my voice and body, and what an honor that is to take on!"

Adapted by Anya Klumpenhower, directed by Prof. Camille Hallstrom with senior Luisa Monteiro-Oliveira performing the title role for her Senior Capstone, and senior Jessica Seabolt designing the costumes for her Senior Capstone, Jane Eyre will be performed on November 14-15 at 7:30pm with a matinee performance on November 16 at 2:30pm at Covenant College’s Sanderson Auditorium, 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

To purchase tickets, go to covenant.edu/theatre, or contact boxoffice@covenant.edu, or call 706-419-1051.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $7 dollars for students, staff, and seniors.