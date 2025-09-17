The Chattanooga Theatre Centre Launches “StarQuest, The Search For Annie!”

Award-winning directors Catherine Bolden and Suzanne Smartt have launched a region-wide “StarQuest” search for “Annie and the Orphans”.

Those chosen will be cast in CTC’s Holiday Spectacular “Annie!” which opens Friday, December 5, 2025.

Rodney Van Valkenburg, executive director of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, has selected award-winning theatre professionals Suzanne Smartt and Catherine Bolden to direct CTC’s production of “Annie!”.

Van Valkenburg emphasizes that “Suzanne and Catherine are exceptionally talented directors whose energy, vision, and experience will make “Annie,” an amazing holiday treat.

Like Van Valkenburg, Smartt and Bolden are enthusiastic about bringing “Annie” to CTC’s main stage.

“'Annie' is an American Classic,” said Smartt-Bolden. “A theatrical sparkling showcase for talent that includes some of the most iconic roles and music ever written for Broadway (Seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Musical Score, and Best Book). Annie and the Orphans are the spunky singing, dancing delight of Broadway."

“We will leave no tap-shoe un-turned as we search for top talent in the region,” said Smartt-Bolden. “We welcome all young artists and adults, who share that happy, spunky, shining heart of Annie and the Orphans, to give auditions a try!

Youth Auditions

CTC’s “StarQuest” for Annie” auditions are Saturday September 20, at 12 noon and Sunday September 21, 2025 at 3:00 pm, at CTC.

Auditionees should plan to stay a couple of hours.

Auditionees will dance, sing, and participate in harmonizing auditions (we’ll teach you a dance and song).

Children who audition need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.

For complete details and to register for Youth Auditions, please visit theatrecentre.com/auditions

Adult Auditions

“Annie” also features exciting roles for “happy adults who love to sing and dance,” the directors said.

Adult Auditions will be held on Monday and Tuesday, September 22 and 23, from 7 – 10 pm at the Theatre Centre.

For complete details and to register for Adult Auditions, please visit theatrecentre.com/auditions

“This Holiday Season, join us for this glamourous fairytale spectacular,” said Smartt-Bolden. “We look forward to seeing you at ‘Annie’ and Chattanooga’s superb region-wide talent at CTC Auditions.”

And be sure to come see the extraordinary Broadway Classic “Annie!” on the main stage at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre December 5 – 21, 2025. Reserve your tickets now for the entire family at ci.ovationtix.com