“The Fantasticks” Opens Thursday Outside The Westin Hotel In Downtown's West Village

THEATRICO, Chattanooga’s newest theatre company, is performing their inaugural production of “The Fantasticks” this week.

The group will erect a stage on Pine Street, creating a live musical performance in the West Village.

“‘The Fantasticks’ is a classic musical that people of all ages can enjoy and relate to,” said Mary Catherine Schimpf, creative director of THEATRICO. “The show is lighthearted and funny while also exploring the darker, selfish sides of love.”

“The Fantasticks,” by Tom Jones with music by Harvey Schmidt, was written in 1960 and is the world’s longest-running musical. The show follows two young lovers and two feuding fathers who all find that growing up and coming together can be complex, challenging and destructive – especially when kidnapping is involved.

THEATRICO’S production will feature a cast of local actors, musicians, designers, street performers and other team members.

Schimpf, theatre teacher and director at Chattanooga Christian School, is starting THEATRICO to further expand Chattanooga’s ever-growing art scene.

“This production and this company are years in the making,” said Schimpf. “We’re so thankful to the West Village for allowing us to use their space to create a fully immersive theatrical experience.”

THEATRICO will perform “The Fantasticks” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (July 27, 28 and 29). All performances start at 8 p.m., with street performers and other entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

Ticket packages with special dining and seating options featuring Old Gilman Grill and Alimentari Cucina are also available. Tickets are available at www.theatricochatt.com.