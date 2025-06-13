The Met Announces 2025 Live In HD Summer Encores Coming To Theatres

For four consecutive Wednesdays, July 23 through August 13, the Metropolitan Opera presents in U.S. theatres the 2025 Summer Encores, featuring four past performances from its renowned Live in HD series of cinema transmissions.

The Summer Encore series, presented by Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, includes:

The 2018 transmission of Verdi’s La Traviata, starring soprano Diana Damrau as Violetta and tenor Juan Diego Flórez as Alfredo

The 2024 transmission of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, starring tenor Benjamin Bernheim and soprano Nadine Sierra as the titular star-crossed lovers

The 2022 transmission of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, with Sierra in the title role and tenor Javier Camarena as Edgardo in a modern-day staging

The 2013 transmission of Verdi’s Rigoletto, featuring baritone Željko Lučić in the title role, alongside soprano Diana Damrau as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke.

Fathom Entertainment will present two screenings of each Summer Encore at 1:00pm and 6:30pm local time. Tickets in the U.S. for the 2025 Summer Encores are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).

The 2025–26 Live in HD season begins October 18, 2025, with Bellini’s La Sonnambula, and continues with Puccini’s La Bohème (November 8, 2025), Strauss’s Arabella (November 22, 2025), Giordano’s Andrea Chénier (December 13, 2025), Bellini’s I Puritani (January 10, 2026), Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde (March 21, 2026), Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin (May 2, 2026), and Gabriela Lena Frank’s El Ultimo Sueño de Frida y Diego, with libretto by Nilo Cruz (May 30, 2026).

All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage. Tickets will go on sale July 23.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The Met: Live in HD series is in partnership with Rolex.

For more information about The Met: Live in HD, visit metopera.org/hd.