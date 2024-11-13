The Met: Live In HD Season Continues With Puccini’s "Tosca"

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024–25 Live in HD season continues with the return of Puccini’s Tosca on Saturday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m.

Fathom will also present two encores of Tosca on Wednesday, December 4, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. local time.

Following a string of acclaimed Live in HD performances, renowned Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen stars in the title role for the first time at the Met. Joining the distinguished cast is tenor Freddie De Tommaso in his highly anticipated company debut as Cavaradossi and baritone Quinn Kelsey, who makes a Met role debut as Scarpia.

Bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi returns as the Sacristan, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, takes the podium to conduct Met veteran David McVicar’s production.

The creative team for McVicar’s production includes set and costume designer John Macfarlane, lighting designer David Finn, and movement director Leah Hausman. Tosca is the fifth most performed opera at the Met, with a total of 1,018 performances since its Metropolitan Opera premiere on February 4, 1901, and three previous Live in HD transmissions to cinemas worldwide.​​​​

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and soprano Ailyn Pérez will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermissions.

Tickets for Tosca are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theatre box offices. For a complete list of theatre locations, visit FathomEvents.com (participating theatres are subject to change).

The Stars of Tosca

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Montreal, Canada

Lise Davidsen, Tosca; Stokke, Norway

Freddie De Tommaso, Cavaradossi; London, United Kingdom

Quinn Kelsey, Scarpia; Honolulu, Hawaii

Patrick Carfizzi, Sacristan; Newburgh, New York

The 2024–25 Live in HD season continues with Verdi’s Aida (January 25 with encores on January 29 and February 1), Beethoven’s Fidelio (March 15 with encores on March 19), Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (April 26 with encores on April 30), Strauss’s Salome (May 17 with encores on May 21), and Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia (May 31 with encores on June 4). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage.