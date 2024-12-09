The Seed Theatre Brings Back "Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas"

After becoming an audience favorite last year, The Seed Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of its heartwarming legacy production, "Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas".

Written by beloved playwright Brianna Haley, this cherished holiday tale once again graces the stage at Barking Legs Theater this December.

The show opens on Friday, December 13th at 7 PM and features two additional performances on Saturday, December 14th: a 2 PM matinee and an evening show at 7 PM.

This powerful and poignant story follows Tiffany, a transgender woman reuniting with her family during the holidays. As emotions run high, the family embarks on a journey of acceptance, growth, and rediscovering the true meaning of unconditional love.

With its relatable characters and touching themes, "Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas" has captured the hearts of audiences, making its return highly anticipated.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable holiday tradition. Reserve your seats today at www.theseedtheatre.org

Seed Theatre is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for storytelling and fostering meaningful community connections. With a focus on celebrating diversity and representing marginalized voices, Seed Theatre continues to enrich Chattanooga's arts scene.