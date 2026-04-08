The Seed Theatre Presents Bubba And The Beast: A Wild Musical Comedy With Heart

The Seed Theatre is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Bubba and the Beast, a bold, irreverent, and delightfully offbeat musical comedy written by comedy legend Bubba Que, with music direction by Gordon Inman.

The show will take the stage at Barking Legs Theater for two nights only, April 17th and 18th with a Saturday matinee.

Blending camp, comedy, and unexpected tenderness, Bubba and the Beast reimagines a familiar fairytale through a distinctly Southern, tongue-in-cheek lens.

Audiences will follow Bubba—a lovable, rough-around-the-edges hero—as he encounters a mysterious “Beast,” leading to a story filled with outrageous humor, surprising emotional depth, and plenty of musical moments that keep the energy high from start to finish.

This production embraces The Seed Theatre’s signature approach to storytelling: centering joy, queerness, and community while creating space for audiences to laugh, connect, and see themselves reflected on stage.

With a mix of original music, playful performances, and a cast ready to lean fully into the absurdity, Bubba and the Beast promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“This show is ridiculous in the best way,” says director Cassie Haley. “It’s campy, it’s heartfelt, and it doesn’t take itself too seriously—but underneath all the laughs is a story about connection, acceptance, and finding beauty in unexpected places.”

Performances will take place April 17 at 7pm and April 18 at 2:00pm and 7:00 PM at Barking Legs Theater. Tickets are available at barkinglegs.org and are expected to sell quickly.

Content Advisory: This production contains adult humor, sexual references, and language intended for mature audiences. Strictly 18+ as the content is persistent throughout the show.