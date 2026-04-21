The Tivoli Unveils 2027 Broadway Season, Announces Big Surprise For 2028

Last night at the Walker Theatre, there was an exciting unveiling of the 2027 Broadway season, which will happen in the long-renovated historic jewel of the South, The Tivoli.

The upcoming season marks the tenth season of Broadway at the Tivoli, making it particularly special, especially considering the break for renovations since 2022.

As I made my long trek from my car to the Walker Theatre, I expected maybe 30-40 people at the 2027 Broadway reveal party, only to find out that this was the hottest event in town for a Monday night in Chattanooga and that I could barely find a seat. The entire theater was packed with passionate and ready theater lovers, and boy, did the evening deliver.

CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, Nick Wilkinson, was there to lead the night and introduce the shows. However, before introducing them, he had special performances planned. As he made his introductions and announced that this season is returning to the historic Tivoli, he also mentioned the Tivoli Foundation’s Camp Broadway, which helps local theater students hone their singing, dancing, acting, and technical skills.

He then announced that a Camp Broadway student, Sam Haney, would be performing “Somewhere That’s Green,” from Chattanooga High Center’s of Creative Arts' production of Little Shop of Horrors, and bowed to a standing ovation from the entire crowd. Watching her sing felt like going back to my theater days in high school when I was in Little Shop of Horrors. I could feel the nostalgia from the stage, and the audience was electric with enthusiasm.

He went on to discuss that the Tivoli’s reopening will also feature the new BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation Stage, which will put on not only amazing Broadway shows but concerts as well. After introducing a presenting sponsor and teasing one of the shows, Nick made his way back to the stage, and they began to announce the lineup for the 2027 season. Without further ado, here are the Broadway shows scheduled for the return to the Tivoli in 2027:

Waitress - February 19-21. 5 Performances.

Beetlejuice - March 12-14. 5 Performances.

The Outsiders - April 6-11. 8 Performances.

The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise - July 16-18. 5 Performances.

Jersey Boys - August 10-15. 8 Performances.

Beauty and the Beast: The Musical - September 14-19. 8 Performances.

Following the announcement of each show, the large screen on stage would show a trailer previewing each Broadway production, preparing the audience for the shows that are headed their way. But that wasn’t all.

There was a BIG surprise for theater lovers in Chattanooga, as Nick Wilkinson came back on stage to announce that for the 2028 Broadway season, the legendary musical about the witches of Oz, Wicked, will be coming to The Tivoli.

There were no dates listed, but the announcement alone garnered a raucous jeer and standing ovation from the audience.

Nick also teased that within the weeks to come, they will be announcing when the Tivoli will officially reopen, so stay tuned to social media channels and keep your eyes peeled for more surprises to come.

I left the event feeling inspired by theater and by the passion of people, and if that’s just an example of what’s to come for Broadway at The Tivoli in Chattanooga in 2027-2028, one can only imagine where the future is headed. Head over to the official website below for more information, and get ready to defy gravity and make your way to the theater in 2027 and 2028.