Theatre Centre Receives First Horizon Foundation Grant To Produce Theatre For The Very Young

Chattanooga Theatre Centre reintroduces its Theatre for the Very Young performances this spring with support from a First Horizon Foundation grant.

This funding will allow children ages three to six to experience the art of theatre by immersing them in an interactive original performance called Plant, Grow, Pick!

Plant, Grow, Pick! Is an upbeat and endearing thirty-minute performance featuring music, movement, and interactive storytelling. This educational and immersive program is specifically designed for children under the age of six. During the show, professional actors invite the children to become part of the experience as they play different plants in the “garden” and learn about seasons, weather, plants, farming, and vegetables.

“We are very grateful for First Horizon Foundation’s support of the Theatre for the Very Young Program and Plant, Grow, Pick!” said Rodney Van Valkenburg, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. “We love seeing how engaged and interactive the children are with the cast. They are learning new concepts and having fun!”

Performances of Plant, Grow, Pick! at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre will be held on Thursday, March 23rd and Wednesday, March 29th at 10:30 A.M. Tickets can be purchased at theatrecentre.com.

To schedule a performance of the Theatre for the Very Young’s Plant, Grow, Pick! at your school or childcare center, contact the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Education Department at 423-267-8538 Ext. 313 or email TVY@theatrecentre.com.

About the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Founded in 1923 as the Little Theatre of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre is one of the oldest, largest, and busiest community theatres in the country. Our 11 productions per year represent theatrical experiences of the highest caliber. In addition to public performances, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre hosts community events, holds acting classes year-round, and provides quality arts education for children as young as three-years-old.

About the First Horizon Foundation

Founded in 1993, the First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). Since its inception, our foundation has donated more than $90 million to meet community needs. The foundation has been honored for leadership in philanthropy and community involvement, and recognized by the American Bankers Association for outstanding work in the community.