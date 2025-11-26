Tivoli Theatre Foundation Brings Broadway To The Library's Family Pass Program

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation and the Chattanooga Public Library are thrilled to announce their partnership now includes tickets to the 2025-2026 Season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium.

The Tivoli Foundation is offering Broadway tickets in honor of the late Dr. Carol Berz, a long-time supporter of the Library and the Foundation. The family of Dr. Berz shared the following statement:

“Carol was an avid reader, passionate about the Chattanooga Library and the many doors it opens for our community. She cherished the Tivoli Foundation’s mission to expand the arts and bring world-class opportunities to Chattanooga and she regularly attended the Broadway series. Broadening access to the arts is a meaningful tribute to her life’s work, and our family is deeply grateful. We know her passion will live on through this partnership.”

Each pass can be redeemed for two tickets to the opening night of each Broadway show. Passes are available on a first come, first serve basis, and they can be claimed at the Downtown Library with a valid Chattanooga Public Library card two weeks before each performance. The only exception to this is the November 28th performance of “Clue”, which will be available starting Tuesday, November 25.

A complete schedule of eligible performances can be found below:

2025-2026 Season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium

“Clue” | November 28

“Kinky Boots” | January 16

“The Sound of Music” | February 10

“Mamma Mia!” | March 17

“The Wiz” | April 28

“Mrs. Doubtfire” | June 12

“Our Family Pass program continues to get better and better,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “We are beyond excited to have the Tivoli join our cast of community partners. With their support, we continue to expand resources and services that enrich people’s lives.”

Formed in 2015, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation operates, preserves, and restores historic landmarks—the Tivoli Theatre, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre—positioning each as a distinct venue that enhances the quality of life in Chattanooga.

The Foundation proudly hosts a diverse range of entertainment, including concerts, comedians, independent films, and Broadway shows, while also providing educational opportunities for theatre students in the region.

“We’re proud to participate in the Library’s Family Pass program,” says Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “Providing enhanced access to the performing arts helps us further our mission of improving the quality of life in our community.”

The Library also offers family passes to Chattanooga Symphony & Opera performances, Chattanooga Football Club matches, UTC Mocs Football games, and Chattanooga Lookouts games, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, The Incline Railway, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

More information about the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, including venues and upcoming performances, can be found at tivolichattanooga.com. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.