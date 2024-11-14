Tivoli Theatre Foundation Enters Second Year Of The Jewel Awards

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Education Program is pleased to announce that twelve area schools and performing arts programs will participate in the second annual Jewel Awards.

The program impacts over 600 high school students from Boyd-Buchanan School, Chattanooga Christian School, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, Christian Heritage School, East Hamilton High School, Girls Preparatory School & McCallie School, Grace Academy, Heritage High School, Marion County 4-H Performing Arts, Silverdale Baptist Academy, Signal Mountain Middle-High School, and Walker Valley High School.

More information regarding performance dates and ticket sales can be found at tivolichattanooga.com.

Chattanooga’s high school musical theatre awards program, The Jewel Awards, seeks to cultivate a local theatre community that supports, encourages, and grows high school theatre programs.

As the only Broadway presenter in the area, The Tivoli Theatre Foundation brings this unique opportunity to local students each year, where participating programs have access to community-building and learning opportunities as they work toward their musical productions. At the Adjudication Level, schools will receive constructive feedback and scores from a panel of theatre, music, dance, and design professionals.

Awards honoring these schools’ achievements are given at the annual Jewel Awards ceremony on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The ceremony will feature group and solo performances. Tickets will go on sale to the public in April.

During the ceremony two students will be announced as the Jimmy Awards Best Actor and Best Actress Nominees representing The Jewel Awards, and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation fully funds the expenses for these students to travel to New York City in June to participate in the Broadway League Foundation’s National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

To learn more about the Jewel Awards and other Tivoli Education programs, please visit tivolichattanooga.com.