Two Local Jewel Awards Winners To Perform In Broadway Showcase In New York City

Jazhel Arostegui of Christian Heritage School took home the Best Actor Award, and RC Moore of Chattanooga Christian School earned the Best Actress Award at this year’s Jewel Awards, presented by the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

Both students will travel to New York City this summer, all expenses paid, to compete in the Jimmy Awards and perform in a showcase at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on June 23rd. Chattanooga Christian School was also awarded Best Musical for their production of “Mary Poppins.”

Less than a week after the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON graced the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium stage, 12 local schools and more than 400 students had an opportunity to shine at the 2025 Jewel Awards, held at the very same historic theatre on May 10th. And as a special treat this year, HAMILTON cast member Lily Soto joined the judging panel to help select the lucky winners from a field of deserving local high school performers.

“After a day of theatre-related workshops and community building at the UTC Fine Arts Center, students celebrated their achievements during the Jewel Awards ceremony with family, friends, and community members cheering them on,” says Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “The suspense in the room was palpable as student finalists waited to hear if they had won one of just two spots to represent Chattanooga at the national Jimmy Awards in New York City.”

Best Actor and Best Actress finalists were Jazhel Arostegui (Christian Heritage School), Emie Behar (Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts), Carsan Humble (Walker Valley High School), Caleigh Jackson (Heritage High School), RC Moore (Chattanooga Christian School), and Thomas Sykes (Boyd-Buchanan School). Five local school productions competed for the Best Musical Award.

“The Jewel Awards celebrate and strengthen Chattanooga’s high school theatre scene,” says Wilkinson. “And thanks to the ongoing support of our donors and community, The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is proud to connect students with learning opportunities, community support, and industry pros for feedback, growth, and recognition—culminating in the annual Jewel Awards ceremony.”

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation also presented the Excellence in Theatre Education Award to Mr. Wesley Brewer of Marion County 4-H. Mr. Brewer brings students from across Marion County together to experience theatre, often for the very first time. Mr. Brewer will receive a $1,000 grant to support Marion County 4-H's Performing Arts program.

For a full list of awards and winners, visit tivolichattanooga.com/education/jewelawards