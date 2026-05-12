Two Local Students Headed To New York City To Perform On A Broadway Stage

Tytus Hayes of Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts took home the Best Actor Award, and RC Moore of Chattanooga Christian School earned the Best Actress Award at this year’s Jewel Awards, presented by the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

Both students will travel to New York City this summer, all expenses paid, to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards and perform in the Jimmy Awards showcase at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on June 22nd. Chattanooga Christian School was also awarded Best Musical for their production of “Anastasia”.

Shortly after announcing the return of touring Broadway to the beloved Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium saw 14 local schools and more than 500 students shine at the 2026 Jewel Awards, hosted by Broadway actress Abby Mueller, best known for her roles in Broadway’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “SIX: The Musical”. Local actress of “The Wiz Live!” fame, Shanice Shantay, joined the panel of judges to select the lucky Best Actor and Best Actress.

“This program isn’t just about the awards,” says Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “The students spend time together in community-building events all year, which leads up to one incredible day of learning and celebration. I believe this is the loudest day of the year at Memorial Auditorium. The energy and excitement that comes from these students is unmatched. And as the only Broadway presenter in the area, we’re honored to be uniquely positioned to bring a program like this to our students.”

Best Lead Performer Finalists were Tytus Hayes (Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts), Carsan Humble (Walker Valley High School), RC Moore (Chattanooga Christian School), Meri-Madeline Sanders (Girls Preparatory School), AJ Stone (Boyd-Buchanan School), and Joseph Warren (Walker Valley High School).

Over 35 awards were given throughout the night honoring actors, singers, dancers, designers, crew members, and more. Debuting her original play, “Behind the Scenes”, Silverdale Baptist Academy student Nina Kirby was honored for winning the first ever Jewel Awards x Walnut Street Publishing Student Playwriting Competition. Nina’s play will be published and available for sale later this month.

“This program is all about encouraging the talents and passions of young artists. It’s about showing kids that theatre brings us together, and it’s worth doing,” says Tivoli Theatre Foundation Director of Education, and Jewel Awards founder, Ellie Austin. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the lead, or in the ensemble, or in the booth, or even writing the script! Your role is valuable and should be celebrated.”

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation also presented the Excellence in Theatre Education Award to Ms. Sara Wiggins of East Hamilton High School. Ms. Wiggins, an art teacher, was honored for her contributions to set design for the East Hamilton Theatre Company and won her school theatre department a $1,000 grant. “Her trust in me has made me confident in myself and my abilities. Her belief in students has changed all of our lives for the better,” said one student.

For a full list of awards and winners, visit www.tivolichattanooga.com/education/jewelawards