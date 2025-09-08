Unity In Laughter: Comedy For Peace Tour Coming To Chattanooga This Sunday

The Comedy for Peace Tour is coming to Chattanooga this Sunday, September 14th, at 4:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist on East Brainerd Road featuring comedians Erik Angel, Kaitie Blunt, and Gibran Saleem.

Angel is the founder of Comedy for Peace. The Israeli-Jewish comedian established Comedy for Peace in 2019 to unite Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities through humor and mutual understanding. Their motto is “No politics just laughs”.

The project brings together the best stand-up comedians for a fun, and meaningful show that brings interfaith diverse communities together, with the belief that they can make a difference through the art of comedy.

Angel said he traveling opened his eyes to diverse cultures.

“I grew up in Israel with 2 million Muslim people, also Arab Christians, but mostly Muslims that I never met,” Angel said. “I started meeting Muslims when I started traveling the world. We were friendly with each other and curious about each other, and I had this feeling that one day I wanted to do something together. I arrived to New York, became part of the comedy scene, and met a few very talented Muslim comedians, and asked them about the idea. They loved it. And in March 2019, we had the first show. I thought it was going to be the only show, but it went so well, and so many people came out and enjoyed it.”

Angel said they held more Jewish, Muslim Comedy shows and added Christian comedians. “The shows are non-political,” Angel said. “Most of the shows are clean because we don't want to offend anyone.”

Comedy for Peace has performed more than 200 shows, across 80 cities and in two countries. Angel said it’s more important than ever to show that despite cultural or political differences, people are mostly the same.

“There are people that want to live together, even if they are different,” he said. “I believe that we are much more alike than different, and we're showing that in our show. There are a lot of similarities between all of us, but also the differences are good because I want to enjoy your culture, your food, your music, your stories, and your folklore.”

Angel said he is fed up with people who are quick to wrongfully judge others and spew hatred instead of coming together for the betterment of humanity.

He said his comedy shares his experiences as an Israeli, and as a Jewish American. “Stories that have happened to me,” he said. “The fear…people that judge you just because you are from a certain place.”

He said he doesn’t condone what happened on Oct. 7, 2023, and what is happening in Gaza and the war and prays every day that it will be over. He said politics has played a role in atrocities in the past, now currently, and will continue to influence future matters.

Angel said he hopes the show in Chattanooga will highlight the importance of laughter in fostering human connection and understanding. “I'm happy that more and more people are reaching out to us because they heard about us and they want to see our show,” he said. “I'm looking forward to meeting everyone. I’ve never been to Chattanooga. I'm very grateful to be able to come for the first time and to make you laugh. It's a privilege.”

Angel began his career as a singer before meeting his wife at Shabbat dinner in Krakow in Poland a decade ago. She told him comedy is his stronger suit, and he has performed standup comedy ever since.

Angel has performed at top venues across the U.S. His international tours have brought him to stages across Europe, Israel, and even Tokyo. He’s been featured on NBC, performed at the New York Comedy Festival twice and other major festivals, and has racked up over 3 million views on TikTok. His comedy is clever, high-energy, and full of surprises—drawing from his life as a recent immigrant, newlywed, and a proud Hebrew-English speaker who thinks in Falafel 24/7.