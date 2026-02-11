The UTC Theatre Company To Present The Musical “Alice By Heart” February 24-28

A story of imagination forged under pressure takes the stage later this month when “Alice by Heart,” a musical set against the backdrop of the London Blitz during World War II, comes to UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre.

“Alice by Heart” features music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater, and is based on a book by Sater and Jessie Nelson.

The musical centers on Alice Spencer and her best friend, Alfred, two teenagers sheltering in an underground bunker during the bombing of London. As war closes in, the pair retreat into their shared copy of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” transforming the bunker and its inhabitants into a reimagined Wonderland shaped by memory, fear and grief.

The production is directed by Steve Ray, head of the UTC Department of Theatre and artistic director of the UTC Theatre Co.

“This is a musical that was recommended by our students,” Ray said. “Every year we take solicitations from our students about what plays they would like to do, and this was high on their list. This is a very fun, unique play.”

Ray said the dual worlds of the production—wartime London and Wonderland—are essential to how the story unfolds on stage.

“The Blitz is the chaos that is the world of the play, but it has to change to Alice in Wonderland just for these young people to get through it,” he said. “As the play progresses, we see more and more of Wonderland take over as an escape or a way to deal with the difficulty of the pain of war.”

Ray pointed to the creative team behind the musical as a draw for audiences. Sheik and Sater are the creators of “Spring Awakening,” the Tony Award-winning musical that premiered on Broadway in 2006. Sheik, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is also known for the 1996 hit “Barely Breathing,” which was ranked No. 88 on VH1’s “100 Greatest Songs of the ’90s.”

“There’s some great music—interesting, unusual music for musical theater,” Ray said. “But I think the real thing is the way this play just has a visceral gut punch. It tugs on your heartstrings in ways you don’t expect.”

“I think we’re going to get a lot of interest in this production,” Ray said. “Young people love this musical.”

Performed by the UTC Theatre Co., “Alice by Heart” runs at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 24-28, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Tickets can be purchased online and through the UTC Fine Arts Center Box Office—in person or by phone at 423-425-4269. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

The UTC Fine Arts Center is located at the intersection of Dr. Roland Carter Street (formerly known as Vine Street) and Palmetto Street on the UTC campus.

Later this semester, the UTC Theatre Co. will present “Birthday Candles” by Noah Haidle from Apr. 14-18. “Birthday Candles” is a tale about Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century.

For more information, visit the UTC Theatre Co. page.