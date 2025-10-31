Van Valkenburg Passes The Chattanooga Theatre Centre Leadership Baton

After decades of dedicated service to Chattanooga’s arts community, Rodney Van Valkenburg will be retiring from his role as Executive Director of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre effective December 31, 2025.

At the same time, the Theatre Centre is thrilled to announce Kim Jackson as his successor, ushering in an exciting new chapter for the organization.

Rodney has been a guiding light for the Theatre Centre and the broader Chattanooga arts community since 1983.

From his early work as CTC’s first Youth Theatre Director to his years leading the Theatre Centre, Rodney’s vision, passion, and unwavering commitment to the arts have left a lasting mark on countless artists, audiences, and community members. Under his leadership, the Theatre Centre has grown into a vibrant hub for creativity, education, and connection.

“It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to serve this organization and to witness the transformative power of the arts in our community,” Rodney shared. “I am so grateful for the talented colleagues, volunteers, and supporters who have shared this journey with me, and I look forward to seeing the Theatre Centre continue to thrive under Kim’s leadership.”

Kim Jackson brings a wealth of experience in arts administration, education, and community engagement, and she is deeply committed to fostering creativity, inclusion, and collaboration. Her energy and vision will help build on the strong foundation Rodney has established, guiding the Theatre Centre into its next exciting chapter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim as our new Executive Director,” said Darleene Babbs Cole, chair of the CTC board of directors. “Her leadership, passion, and dedication to the arts will inspire the organization and community as we continue our mission to enrich lives through theatre.”

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre invites the community to join in celebrating Rodney’s remarkable career and welcoming Kim Jackson in her new role. Together, they have shaped a legacy of creativity, community, and connection that will resonate for years to come.