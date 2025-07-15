Wendy Pursley’s "Shades Of Red" Returns To The Stage At Barking Legs Theater

Seed Theatre proudly presents the return of Shades of Red, the critically acclaimed one-woman show written and performed by Chattanooga native Wendy Pursley.

This powerful, character-driven performance will run for five shows only at Barking Legs Theater: July 25 & 26, and August 1, 2, and 3.

A vibrant mix of humor, grit, and raw truth, Shades of Red has been captivating audiences for over 25 years. It brings to life a cast of unforgettable characters—all portrayed by Pursley herself—as it weaves together themes of resilience, identity, womanhood, and Southern storytelling.

The show began as a tribute to the voices Wendy’s mother encouraged her to share, and has since become a celebrated staple of the regional theatre scene.

“Shades of Red is a love letter to every woman who’s ever had to fight for her voice to be heard,” said Elizabeth Haley, Executive Director of Seed Theatre. “It’s funny, it’s fierce, and it’s incredibly human.”

Proceeds from the production will go directly toward gender-affirming care for a local trans woman activist, reinforcing Seed Theatre’s ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion, and community-based impact.

Barking Legs Theater,1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN

July 25 & 26, August 1 & 2 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 3 – Matinee at 2:00 PM

Tickets available now at www.zeffy.com/ticketing/shades-of-red

Come laugh, cry, and celebrate the power of performance in this unforgettable evening of theatre.