Willy Wonka, The Musical Comes To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Step into a world of pure imagination this holiday season with Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka.

Five lucky golden ticket winners—each more colorful than the last—get the chance of a lifetime: a tour of the fantastical factory and a lifetime supply of candy!

But there's a twist: follow Mr. Wonka’s rules, or face the consequences. Will young Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe make it through unscathed?

﻿Perfect for families, this heartwarming adventure is filled with unforgettable music, dazzling surprises, and nods to the beloved 1971 film that will delight fans young and old.

Gather your loved ones and let the magic of Willy Wonka make your holidays unforgettable.

Get your tickets now at ovationtix.com

But wait... there's more: a special way to sweeten your visit!

Get ready to indulge in the magic of Willy Wonka—and the candy, too. Wonka’s wonderfully delicious treats will be on sale in the main lobby during every performance while supplies last.

From chocolate bars to other scrumptious surprises, it’s the perfect way to add an extra dash of sweetness to your theater experience. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the show AND the candy!

Learn more about the Chattanooga Theatre Centre and other upcoming productions at theatrecentre.com