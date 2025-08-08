The Festivals Of Black Arts & Ideas Launches Black Artists Network & Directory

The Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas is proud to announce the launch of the Black Artists Network & Directory (B.A.N.D.), a groundbreaking new platform dedicated to supporting, showcasing, and empowering Black artists across the region.

B.A.N.D. will be introduced during the upcoming INDABA: Black Arts Conference on August 16th and fully launched in September.

B.A.N.D. is a free online resource that will:

Provide a searchable directory of Black artists across disciplines including visual arts, music, theatre, film, dance, literary arts, and technical support

Host bi-monthly workshops on professional development topics like grant writing, monetizing creative work, and marketing;

Create networking opportunities for artists to collaborate and build lasting community.

“Black artists in Chattanooga have always been here, doing incredible work. What’s been missing is the infrastructure to connect them with each other and with opportunities. B.A.N.D. is here to change that,” said Ricardo Morris, founder of the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas.

Interested artists can join the network by completing the signup form here. The public will be able to browse the directory starting this fall to find and hire local Black artists for events, collaborations, and projects.

Now in its 8th year, the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas celebrates Black culture and creativity across artistic disciplines and provides platforms for Black artists to share their work with the broader community. Learn more at: www.blackartsandideasfest.com.