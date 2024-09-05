Geekster Celebrates 11 Years Of Comics, Toys, And Joy In Cleveland

Cleveland Geekster is back for its 11th annual event, bringing together enthusiasts of comic books, vintage toys, art, movie memorabilia, games, and pop culture collectibles.

From comic books and action figures to Funko Pops and classic board games, there’s something for everyone. Local artists, including Andy Duggan, Carie Varner, and Jordan Holt, will also be showcasing and selling their work, adding a creative flair to the event.

“It’s incredible to see how much Geekster has grown over the years,” said Rob Alderman, who co-founded Geekster with Ashley Raburn and Ryan Faricelli in 2014. “What began as a small gathering has blossomed into a must-attend event for fans of all things geek culture. We’re thrilled to continue bringing this unique, family-friendly experience to Cleveland.”

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking attendance of over 1,100 people and was recognized by the City of Cleveland with a Key to the City for their cultural contribution. The organizers expect even more attendees this year as Geekster continues to solidify its place as one of the premier toy and comic shows in the Southeast.

“We are so grateful to Cleveland for its continued support,” added Raburn. “This event is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of our community. We’re proud to give back each year and bring people together through our shared love of pop culture.”

From its inception, Cleveland Geekster has been a family-oriented event, with the founders emphasizing the importance of creating an environment where both parents and children can enjoy the day together.

“Geekster offers a rare opportunity for parents to share a piece of their childhood with their kids, while also discovering new interests together,” said Faricelli. “It’s a place where nostalgia meets new memories.”

This year’s show is sponsored by Epikos Comics, Cards, and Games and promises to be bigger and better, with over 45 vendors filling nearly 80 tables with treasures that appeal to collectors of all ages.

As always, Cleveland Geekster will be supporting a local charity through its popular charity table raffle. Vendors will donate small toys or collectible items and raffle tickets will be sold for $1 throughout the day. One lucky winner takes home the entire collection of donated items, with all proceeds this year will benefit Speel In Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds for children in the Cleveland community.

Funds have been raised at past Geekster events for Liv in the Journey, Oak Grove Elementary School, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Karis Dental, the Empty Stocking Fund, the Cleveland State art department, and City Fields.

The event will be held at the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, and children 12 and under can attend for free.

Tickets for the 11th Annual Cleveland Geekster can be purchased at the door for $10. Children 12 and under attend free. The Cleveland State Community College gymnasium is located at 3535 Adkisson Drive NW in

Cleveland, Tennessee. For more information, visit Cleveland Geekster’s Facebook page at facebook.com/clevelandgeekster or email clevelandgeekster@gmail.com.