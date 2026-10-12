Hometown Lookout Comedy Festival Returns Starting Wednesday

Founded in 2018 by local comedian Donnie Marsh, the annual Lookout Comedy Festival has grown into a staple event in the Scenic City.

At its heart, it is a celebration of stand-up comedy through four days of local and national acts performing at various venues around Southside, including Cherry Street Tavern, The Comedy Catch, JJ’s Bohemia, Barlery, and more.

This year’s annual event will feature headliners Kyle Kinane, Shane Torres, Daniel Dellanno, Alex Kumin, Ryan Goodcase, and Jimmy Sowell, as well as over 30 other local, emerging, and nationally respected touring stand-ups.

Not only does the event bring folks from all walks of life to Chattanooga to celebrate comedy, but it also serves as a networking opportunity, providing resources for local comedians while giving them spaces to connect with others.

In 2025, the flagship festival became a registered nonprofit, allowing them to not only pay artists even more, but also expand their programming and partnerships. In speaking with one of the festival organizers, Courtenay Cholovich, about transitioning to a nonprofit, she mentioned the move opening up doors for the festival that simply weren’t available before.

“Becoming a nonprofit in 2025 was a huge move for Lookout Comedy. Over the past two years, we've secured more than $30,000 in grant support from organizations like ArtsBuild, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Sankofa Fund, and the UN Foundation.

Ultimately, it's helped us create more opportunities for comedians to get stage time and get paid. In 2025, we paid around $10,000 to artists, and in 2026, that number is growing to just over $20,000. We're also able to pay artists performing in the Lookout Comedy Festival itself.

We're also investing in a grant-supported initiative to support the professional development of local comedians, helping them strengthen their materials, navigate the industry, find opportunities outside Chattanooga, and build sustainable careers. Plus, we're now able to offer festival application scholarships for performers who might otherwise be excluded because of financial constraints.”

When discussing what people can expect from this year’s annual event and the impact that the festival has had on the Chattanooga comedy community, founder Donnie Marsh detailed fans getting a treat, as all the comics are performing for industry vets, bringing their best material, and that he believes the festival has made locals more aware of the brilliant comedy scene in the Scenic City.

“I often hear fans say that our shows are the best they’ve ever seen in town, and that’s partly because our comics are performing in front of the industry folks we’ve brought in. Any comic who does well on our shows winds up getting offered paid gigs at desirable clubs around the country, and that incentivizes them even more to do their best.

We’ve brought a lot of people into venues and businesses that they weren’t aware of yet, like the little auditorium on the ground floor at the downtown public library, or Barlery, Velo, Barking Legs Theater, and Granfalloon, but mostly I think we’ve just made people aware that a good comedy scene exists in Chattanooga. When I first moved here, I had no idea we had a comedy club, let alone a respected one like the Comedy Catch that comics I looked up to wanted to work with. If I had, I would have started stand-up sooner.”

When asked about plans for the future of Lookout Comedy Festival, festival organizer and comedian Bridgette Martin mentioned wanting to foster a community to encourage those with underrepresented views to get on stage, adding more educational opportunities for local comics, all while working with other non-profits to increase visibility.