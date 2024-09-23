Hunter Museum, Local Publisher Partner To Exhibit Student Artists

Local publisher Walnut Street Publishing has announced the upcoming launch of a magazine created from the submissions of Chattanooga's school-age population.

Representing grades K - 12, over one hundred pieces of poetry, prose, and visual art will appear in The Walnut Branch: Young Adult.

It is the first magazine of its kind in the Chattanooga area.

"We believe it's important for young artists to know their voices matter," says Director Aaron Quinn. "Their voices deserve to be heard right now. Age does not limit the importance of an artist's voice."

Partnering with Walnut Street Publishing, the Hunter Museum of American Art will exhibit the pieces of several young artists beginning October 3rd.

They will likewise host the launch of the magazine on October 13th as part of their ongoing Sunday Studio event.

Walnut Street Publishing intends to make The Walnut Branch: Young Adult a biannual publication, ensuring the students of Chattanooga have their voices heard for years to come.

As Quinn states, "More than publishing, community is our mission; and a community's strength lies in all voices being heard, regardless of age."

Walnut Street Publishing is a Chattanooga-based independent publisher redefining publishing as community by creating unique spaces for authors and artists to connect with their audience.