Local Performers Take Center Stage At ArtsBuild’s Celebration Of The Arts

Classical musicians, circus performers and caricaturists will come together to celebrate 55 years of support for the arts in Chattanooga.

Local performers and artists will bring a carnival atmosphere to Chattanooga Theatre Centre for ArtsBuild’s second annual InterMission event on Wednesday, September 25th.

The unique event will showcase the diversity of local talent and the impact art has on the city, while honoring recipients of the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award.

All proceeds will go towards ArtsBuild’s mission of using art to strengthen communities throughout Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Since 1969, ArtsBuild has invested more than $79 million in arts organizations, programs and education, from museums and schools to neighborhood groups and aspiring young artists.

Violinist Sierra Maldonado, blues artist Rick Rushing III, and folk musician Matthew Downer are among the musicians performing at the event. Guests can view dancers from The Pop-Up Project, live painting by Briah Gober, and the stunning Rising Action installation art.

Ringmaster Ryan Laskowski and daredevil acrobats and stilt walkers Logan Goethe and Chrystal Parker will bring the thrill of the circus. Local caricaturist Hartsyfartsy will be on hand to create irreverent mementos of the evening.

This year’s ceremony will honor art therapy pioneer Cam Busch, author Rita Lorraine Hubbard, Anna Baker-Van Cura, the founder of Ballet Tennessee, and arts and photography champions Olan and Norma Mills.

The Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Awards recognize the huge contributions each has made to further arts in Chattanooga and the surrounding area, putting the city’s art scene on the national map.

James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild, said: “This promises to be a spectacular evening celebrating the impact that art and these talented individuals have had on our community. This year’s event will have a carnival atmosphere, bringing together everyone from classical musicians to circus performers, for a unique, immersive experience.

“We are delighted to be honoring five incredible people for their lifelong commitment to Chattanooga’s arts and culture. Their dedication and leadership has helped make our city what it is today, and brought joy and inspiration into the lives of countless residents and visitors.”

InterMission will take place on Wednesday, September 25th from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, Coolidge Park. Tickets are available from https://artsbuild.com/intermission or at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre box office.